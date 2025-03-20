"AITA for not standing up for my pregnant fiancée after she ate my daughter's cupcake?'

Remarkable-Manner849 writes:
I (36M) have been with my fiancée (33F) for three years. I have a 10 year old daughter from my previous marriage. Her mother passed away when she was 2.5. My fiancée is currently pregnant.
Yesterday, my daughter asked me to buy a giant cupcake from a bakery near my work. She wanted to take it to school to surprise her friend for their birthday. I also bought an extra cupcake for my fiancée. She devoured hers right away.
My daughter was really excited and put a nice ribbon around the box before leaving it in the fridge to take to school in the morning. Apparently, my fiancée craved it in the middle of the night and ate the other cupcake.
This morning, my daughter woke up to a big disappointing surprise. She started crying and screaming. I asked my fiancée why she did that, and she said her craving was so bad she couldn’t sleep. Then she yelled, “It’s called being pregnant, jerks!”
My daughter screamed that she hates her and the baby already. I told her, “I’ll buy another one today and maybe drop it off so you can give it to your friend after school?” She said, “Don’t bother.”
Later, my fiancée texted me saying she’s upset that I didn’t stand up for her when my daughter was mean and that my daughter and I owe her an apology. I’m sitting in my car wondering what the hell to do. Was I an a%#&ole for not standing up for her? I feel lost.
Mother_Art3124 says:
It was clear the cupcake was for your daughter/her friend. Even if you’re craving, you don’t take things that are someone else’s, especially from a literal child. She also could’ve offered to buy a replacement cupcake herself, but didn’t and insisted your daughter was the jerk. Sure there are cravings, and there’s also self restraint. She took candy from a baby and wonders why it’s crying.
Ok-Equipment-8771 says:
The only one whom owes anyone an apology is your fiancée.
MonicaCrazyx says:
Your fiancée crossed a line by dismissing your daughter’s feelings over something that clearly mattered to her pregnancy cravings don’t justify breaking trust, especially with a child.
CJCreggsGoldfish says:
I can't stand pregnant women who use being pregnant as an excuse for all sorts of horrible behavior.