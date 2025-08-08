'AITA for refusing to take my shoes off in my friend's home despite his wife's rules?'

NameNo5495 writes:
I (38M) was invited to a DnD session with four other people at my friend Alex’s (34M) house. When I arrived, his wife answered the door and immediately asked me to take my shoes off because they have a strict no-shoes policy due to having a crawling baby.
I explained that I have a medical condition called epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS), which makes the skin on my feet extremely fragile. Even mild friction or pressure can cause painful blisters and tears, so I have to wear supportive shoes with cushioned orthopedic insoles at all times, even indoors. Walking barefoot or in socks causes me pain and can lead to bleeding.
She suggested I put grocery bags or socks over my shoes, but I told her that would be unsafe for walking and, honestly, insulting. She said she could not compromise her baby’s health for my comfort.
When Alex came to the door, he told me to “just deal with it for a couple of hours” or I would not be welcome inside. I told him I was not going to risk injuring myself over a DnD session, and if my shoes were that big of an issue, I would respectfully leave.
As I walked back to my car, I overheard his wife telling the other guests that the night was “off” because I “made a huge scene at the door.” Later, I got a group text from Alex saying he was canceling DnD night because “it’s not fair to expect everyone else to pretend nothing happened.”
Some mutual friends say I overreacted and could have just sucked it up, while others think Alex and his wife were ridiculous for ruining everyone else’s plans simply because I decided not to stay. So, AITA?
I should add that I texted our friend group chat a few days ago about my concerns with my condition because we changed the location of the meetup to his house instead of mine. Alex reassured me that I should not worry about it, so I did not bring my indoor shoes.
Exotic-Knowledge-243 says:
Don't know why you couldn't just cover your shoes with bags.
reluctantseahorse says:
YTA!! (Disclosure: I’m from a part of western Canada where it’s unthinkable to wear shoes indoors.) If you have a condition that requires you to wear shoes, then you need to bring “indoor shoes” with you. Just a cute pair of lightweight sneaks in your bag, and you’re set! This is what we did in elementary school. It’s the only option in a rainy climate.
TheCalamityKitten says:
You’re 38 and it has never come up before that someone doesn’t want you wearing your dirty outdoor shoes in their home? YTA, at your age you should know how to manage your medical condition while respecting another’s home.
Dangerous_Abalone528 says:
Hey. I have to wear shoes indoors for medical reasons as well. I keep a separate pair that I only wear indoors and bring them bring when visiting peoples’ homes. Is that an option for you? With elastic laces it’s not a huge lift to change at the door.