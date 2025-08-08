'AITA for refusing to take my shoes off in my friend's home despite his wife's rules?'

When Alex came to the door, he told me to “just deal with it for a couple of hours” or I would not be welcome inside. I told him I was not going to risk injuring myself over a DnD session, and if my shoes were that big of an issue, I would respectfully leave.

As I walked back to my car, I overheard his wife telling the other guests that the night was “off” because I “made a huge scene at the door.” Later, I got a group text from Alex saying he was canceling DnD night because “it’s not fair to expect everyone else to pretend nothing happened.”