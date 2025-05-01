'AITA for not taking over childcare duties until the kid's parents actually left.'

He changes the diaper but then spends the next 20 minutes venting—saying how he’s trying to get a break from the baby and how it doesn’t make sense for him to come drop the baby off and still have to do anything. He said next time he’ll just leave right away instead of staying to catch up, or maybe he should’ve just taken the baby back with him.

At one point, he even asked why my mother (who lives in the duplex on the other side of me) couldn’t change the baby, and how she needed to spend more time with him. I was like, “So you think she wants that time to be spent changing a poopy diaper?”