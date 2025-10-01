'AITA for going to Europe with my best friend's sister, who happens to be my wife?'

"AITA for not telling my best friend that I’m going on a month long vacation to Europe with his little sister?"

Obvious-End-5099 writes:

I (30M) got married to my childhood best friend’s younger sister (28F) three years ago after being together for five years before that. My friend knew about it from the beginning and was happy and supportive of us. His parents already loved me like a son, so they also supported us, and honestly, I got the best in-laws I could have asked for.

Last month my wife discovered she’s pregnant with our first baby, and to celebrate I wanted to take her on a month-long trip to Europe. She had been wanting to go for a while, and it was my treat to her. We didn’t tell anyone about it, which was her idea. She wanted a private getaway, and that was fine with me.