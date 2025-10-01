'AITA for going to Europe with my best friend's sister, who happens to be my wife?'

Obvious-End-5099 writes:
I (30M) got married to my childhood best friend’s younger sister (28F) three years ago after being together for five years before that. My friend knew about it from the beginning and was happy and supportive of us. His parents already loved me like a son, so they also supported us, and honestly, I got the best in-laws I could have asked for.
Last month my wife discovered she’s pregnant with our first baby, and to celebrate I wanted to take her on a month-long trip to Europe. She had been wanting to go for a while, and it was my treat to her. We didn’t tell anyone about it, which was her idea. She wanted a private getaway, and that was fine with me.
Last week we left, and our first stop was London. She posted a story of us in front of Big Ben, and half an hour later both of our phones started blowing up. It was my brother-in-law. He was, and still is, very upset that we didn’t tell him about the trip.
We explained that it was a romantic getaway, but he keeps calling us selfish for not inviting him, since he is struggling after his fiancée cheated on him. We apologized and told him we would make it up to him after we return, but he won’t let it go and it’s ruining our vacation. We ended up blocking him and our in-laws because they are siding with him. Were we really in the wrong here?
lecorbeauamelasse says:
NTA. Tell him he's right and fair's fair, when you marry him and he's having your baby he will get a trip too.
Hopeful-Artichoke449 says:
That's preposterous. Your friend is acting ridiculously entitled. Tell him to grow up and go pound sand.
0fluffythe0ferocious says:
NTA. You are going on vacation with your wife. Your friend needs to grow up.
Round-Ticket-39 says:
You don't need his approval for vacation dude. He can go on one with friend for sure he has more then you.