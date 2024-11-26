'AITA for not telling my ex about our son's surgery because she'll put it on social media?'

"AITA for taking my son for surgery and never telling his mom?"

Ambitious-Loquat6521 writes:

My ex and I have four boys. We are opposites. I'm very reserved, whereas she is someone who broadcasts her business on social media. I've gotten into fights with her over putting me on her social media accounts, even after we divorced. As our kids got older, they asked her not to put them all over social media too. They didn't want their personal business out there.

When my third boy, Jackson, was about 11, he told me he was having issues going to the bathroom. He was adamant that I not tell his mom. I took him to the doctor, and long story short, it was recommended that he get a circumcision.