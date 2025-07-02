'AITA for saving my friend from getting fired, which led to her getting super fired?'

"AITA for not telling my friend she was getting fired and that I saved her job which lead to her getting super fired."

throwawayfiredgirl writes:

I work with my best friend's girlfriend. She and I are friendly, but not really friends. If it weren’t for her relationship with Jeremy, I wouldn’t have gotten close to her. I told her about the job opening and even put in a good word for her.

She wasn’t working out. She tried her best, but she had a personality clash with her supervisor. She was still within the 90-day probationary period, so she was going to be terminated without notice. That’s just how it goes. We regularly hire a large group of people and keep the ones who fit while letting go of those who don’t. In fact, we were letting go of over a dozen people that day.