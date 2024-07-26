'AITA for not tipping a waitress after I overheard her talking badly about me?'

"AITAH for not tipping after overhearing what my waitress said about me?"

IndependentFar8420 says:

I (30F) was at a restaurant last night with my mother. She was meeting my boyfriend's mom for the first time. We're punctual people, so we got there about 30 minutes before our reservation. We got seated with no issues.

It took the waitress 20 minutes to get to our table, even though the restaurant was pretty empty. Right away, I could tell that she didn't want to wait on us. She didn't greet us with a "hello"; she just asked what we wanted to drink.

We told her, and I noticed that she didn't write our order down. It took another 15 minutes for our drinks to get to our table, and they were wrong. It's hard to mess up a ginger ale and a vodka soda, but she did.