'I discovered my fiancée’s emotional affair when messages popped up on my car’s Apple CarPlay.'

I found out by accident. Her phone connected to my car’s wireless Apple CarPlay while I was getting ready for work. She had taken a “mental day” and was still in bed. As I was about to pull out of the garage, messages from an unfamiliar name popped up and my discovery of this was made.

When I confronted her, she minimized it. Said it “wasn’t like that.” Said I was overreacting. Said she just “needed space.” Shortly after, she pushed heavily and insisted for a 2 month no-contact break to “work on herself” with very clear rules:

• No outside relationships • No emotional or physical involvement with others