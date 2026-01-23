'I discovered my fiancée’s emotional affair when messages popped up on my car’s Apple CarPlay.'

I (24M) was engaged to my fiancée (23F). We lived together, shared pets, had a future mapped out. Engagement, marriage, finances, kids. All discussed previously and agreed on.
This wasn’t casual, we were together for 5.5 years and engaged for 8 months. I had just returned from a 3-day work trip. Things felt off when I got back. More distant, more irritable, quieter than usual. Then a few days later, out of nowhere, she tells me:
“Something feels wrong.”
There was no explanation, no specific issue she could point to. This was especially confusing because nothing had happened between us to trigger it.
I took it seriously. I asked questions. I tried to understand. I gave space. I didn’t accuse her of anything. I assumed this was anxiety, stress, cold feet. Something we could at least talk through or work on. What I didn’t know was that during this time, she had already begun emotionally connecting with a (27M) coworker behind my back.
I found out by accident. Her phone connected to my car’s wireless Apple CarPlay while I was getting ready for work. She had taken a “mental day” and was still in bed. As I was about to pull out of the garage, messages from an unfamiliar name popped up and my discovery of this was made.
When I confronted her, she minimized it. Said it “wasn’t like that.” Said I was overreacting. Said she just “needed space.”
Shortly after, she pushed heavily and insisted for a 2 month no-contact break to “work on herself” with very clear rules:
• No outside relationships
• No emotional or physical involvement with others
• This was supposed to be time to reflect, not replace
I hesitantly agreed to it at the time. But before the break even officially started, I asked her one direct question:
“Have you blocked the guy you were talking to?”
She looked me in the eye and said yes.
That was a lie.
She continued talking to him. The rule was broken on day one. She lied about working the weekend, went on a date with him, and slept at his apartment that same weekend.
When I found out, things escalated. I was angry. I said harsh things. I confronted her directly about the lies, the manipulation, and the betrayal. I don’t claim I handled it perfectly, but this reaction came after discovering that my fiancée had lied straight to my face while keeping another man on standby. She now frames herself as “not ready” and me as “reactive.”
What’s hard to swallow is this:
• I acted in good faith up until the truth came out
• I didn’t cheat
• I didn’t lie
• I didn’t keep backups
• I didn’t use a break to test-drive someone else
I left the relationship with my integrity intact, even if my emotions weren’t pretty at the end. I’m not asking if I was perfect. I’m asking if it’s reasonable to feel like the moral line was crossed long before my anger ever showed up. I’ve since cut contact and am focusing on rebuilding my life, but I wanted an outside perspective on whether my reaction overshadows the original betrayal.
CuriousGuess wrote:
Yes, reaction was "normal" but because you had a reaction you allowed her to "win" because now she gets to frame it as you're out of control, this is why she couldn't go through with the marriage, etc.
You're already seeing that. This is what she will tell her family and mutual friends as well. Next time, just end things and don't say anything. It will be much more effective than blowing up and getting angry even though that's all you want to do in the moment.
GenericStatue wrote:
Nah bro, you did nothing wrong here based on what you're saying. She wanted to cheat she just didn't want the guilt that came with it. I doubt she did much sleeping at that guys apartment btw, they definitely hooked up. Better women are out there.
noreplyatall817 wrote:
Sometimes you get fortunate to find out your partner is morally bankrupt before marriage. I know in your case it still hurts, but you truly dodged a bullet. You’re doing the right thing, whatever you do don’t take her back no matter what she says or does. She will do it again, cheating is a flaw in her that can’t be fixed or trusted.
IllustratorWarm6009 wrote:
She kept you as a side piece to see if other guy works out or not. If not she can fall back on you. But you found out her lies. That is more than enough for you to break up with her forever. Let her enjoy with that guy.
Once she sees that it is not working she may come back crying it was just a mistake, please accept me. Hope you blocked her every where and informed all of your parents and her parents about her cheating.
TheFlyingMunkey wrote:
I've seen many posts on here for people in difficult positions like you (well, like you were) and they ask "What can I do to salvage the relationship?" You're one step ahead, you know this relationship has already d**d and you're working on making your life better. Well done, you deserve so much better than this.
Good_Ad4336 wrote:
You were going to marry this person…your reaction is completely reasonable. You are allowed to have emotions. Your behavior did not put you or your ex in danger. Nor will it cause future problems. You are fine.
As an internet stranger, I’m proud of you for sticking to your principles. Her emotional affair and behavior is a reflection of her character. Your choice to be as mature as you can be in this situation is a reflection of your character. Be proud of that.