'I moved in six months ago and discovered the shady websites my GF's been visiting.' MAJOR UPDATE

Moving in with a partner can expose you to a lot of new information about them, and sadly, it's not always good information.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a man shared his disgust and concern after searching his GF's browser history. He wrote:

"I've [24m] been with my gf [32F] 2 years. I moved in 6 months ago and am disgusted by a secret she's been keeping."

She is (was?) a fantastic woman and I am in love with her. We have always been able to work arguments out and have a fantastic time together. She loves me and we have talked about marriage sometime soon. About 6 months ago, we decided to give moving in a try and see if we would be compatible living together.