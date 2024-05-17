'AITA for disowning my adopted son after he made me pay for his wedding but invited his bio parents over me' UPDATED

throw_away8578 writes:

Let me give a little bit of background to the situation. About 19 years ago, my husband and I were driving on a highway, returning from a small vacation, when along a particularly long stretch of road (absolutely no buildings around, only a ton of grass and hills as far as the eye could see), we spotted a little boy just sitting by the side of the road.

As I mentioned, there was nothing around for miles, and no cars close to where the boy was, so we decided to stop and see if everything was okay. When we got closer to the boy—let's call him Jason (fake name)—it was very easy to see he was dirty and malnourished since the only thing he had on were some diapers. He was so small it didn't look like he could be older than 3 (we later found out he was actually 5).