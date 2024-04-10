'I disowned my stepdaughter after she said my wife's affair partner is better than me, AITA?'

I then proceeded to lock the front door to make sure my wife couldn't enter the house at all. I then proceeded to screenshot as much of their chat as I could and sent the screenshots to myself before deleting them on her phone.

About 5 minutes later, she was still banging on the glass door leading to the backyard. I reluctantly opened it and was met with a smack in the face. (Remember all of this is happening while I'm holding my toddler in my arms).

As soon as she realized what she just did she apologized profusely, started crying and tried to hug me. I pushed her away and told her to meet me at the dining table. I told my "daughter" to quickly take care of the baby so me and her mom could have a quick chat.