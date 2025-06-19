'AITA for being a fraternal triplet and being mad that my triplet sisters are adored?'

"AITA for distancing myself from my triplet sisters and family after years of feeling left out anyway?"

SensitiveSparkle0909 writes:

I'm (19f) a triplet. My sisters are identical twins, and I’m the fraternal triplet. Even from the start, my parents kind of separated me from them. They gave my sisters matching names, while I got a different one. They dressed my sisters alike, and I was dressed differently.

They also made sure to take pictures of my sisters without me, but never just me with one of them. There are photos of all of us together and of us individually, but there was always more emphasis on them being identical twins, not on us being triplets.