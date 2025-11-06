'AITA for ditching my friend at airport for doing a stupid prank on immigration officers?'

ContentEast5517 writes:
I went overseas with three friends (we live in the US). One of them was having her partner pick her up when we got back home, and I was the ride home for another friend (we live about an hour away from the airport).
He had the bright idea to “joke” while going through immigration. When the officer asked where we were coming from, he thought it would be really funny to say “North Korea” (we went to Seoul, South Korea).
Because of this, we all got pulled into secondary questioning. They let me and my other friend go after we showed our passports, itinerary, and credit card activity proving we had been in Seoul the entire time.
They kept the idiot back for about two to three hours before letting him go. I went straight home and refused to wait for him. It was late, so he had to get a hotel by the airport and rent a car to get home. He said I should have waited for him. I told him, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. You’re lucky you didn’t go to prison or have your passport revoked.” AITA?
StopSpinningLikeThat says:
For me, the top two situations for not ever pulling a prank would be: 1. At the airport 2. When being held at gunpoint, in that order. You are NTA.
PenAdmirable9235 says:
Definitely not! What a POS. I would have ditched him and blocked him too.
Wise_Session_5370 says:
What an utterly imbecilic thing to do. You did exactly the right thing. He already got you pulled into secondary and wasted your time with his immature stupidity. Then he expects you to hang around for another 3 hours? He's lucky he wasn't sat in a jail cell all night.
AdultinginCali says:
When I lived in San Diego, some visiting friends and I walked over into TJ. On the way back across, border agent asked my friend something and she responded that she was an Ethiopian princess or something like that (white as the driven snow). They detained her for about an hour. Don't mess around at the Mexican border.