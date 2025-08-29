'I do not want a service dog to participate in my wedding. AITA?'

That is already very accommodating. If your friend isn’t comfortable participating in the manner you have invited her to participate, she could have a different role. It would be much less stressful to be a guest with her dog than to be in a wedding if she can’t be 20 feet away for half an hour.

mvmgems wrote:

So many commenters lack reading comprehension. You didn’t say that the service dog couldn’t be present to do its job, just that you didn’t want it to be an active participant in the ceremony or in the photos.

theflippingbear wrote:

NTA, you said you're okay with your friend having the dog at the wedding, just did not want the dog to be an active participant in the wedding ceremony and photos. I feel like everyone voting yta, did not read the post fully and assumed the bride does not want the bridesmaid to bring the dog AT ALL. And that is clearly not true.

The bride says the dog at the wedding, to the side is fine. But to be an active participant in the wedding ceremony and the photos is not. The bride doesn't want the dog on the photo, so why does she need to have photos with the dog to placate her friend? It's not her friend's wedding and it's not the friend who is paying for the photos either.