'AITA for donating my roommate's belongings? I warned her that this would happen!'

After July started, I recruited a couple of friends to help me pack up her room. I donated most of her things to Goodwill and the Salvation Army. I also asked the landlord to change the locks, which he did.

The other evening she finally showed up and was mad that the locks had been changed. I told her she wasn’t living here and wasn’t paying rent, so she had no reason to enter the apartment. She got even more upset and said she was never officially moving out, she had just been staying with her boyfriend temporarily.

She said things didn’t work out and she had planned to come back. I told her she was already off the lease and this was now my rental. She started crying and said she had nowhere else to go, and I felt really bad.