'AITA if I don’t attend a wedding as a plus-one because I didn’t get my own invite?' UPDATED

NTA. Yeah, this is weird. It sounds like for all these other friends, plus ones were also offered. If numbers were so crunchy for them, maybe they should’ve cut those out/ down. They’re allowing potential strangers in the form of many plus ones to preclude explicitly inviting you and ensuring your attendance.

Wintery1 said:

NTA, if Kelly and Ken really wanted you there they would have invited you directly in your own right. At this point the whole wedding is tainted for you anyway so don't waste your time or energy with it any further. Decline the plus one offer politely, cite work if you want an excuse not that I think you need one.

Level-Tangerine-8172 said: