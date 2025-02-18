'AITA for telling my birth siblings I don't care about my biological parents after they left me in an alley?'

But the circumstances surrounding my adoption meant some things were unclear. Medical history was the biggest concern. I never really cared, but I got engaged a few months ago, and my fiancée and I want children. Seeing the health issues in her family made me realize I have no idea if I could pass anything on to my future kids.

After thinking it over, I did 23andMe genetic testing—but I did it wrong, and I also mistakenly added myself to be found. I realized quickly after my results came in, but by then, it was too late, and two birth siblings found me. They’re older. My birth parents had five kids before me. They all know about me and want to get to know me.