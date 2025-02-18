'AITA for telling my birth siblings I don't care about my biological parents after they left me in an alley?'

Severe_Knowledge_937 writes:
I (20s, M) was adopted as an infant. Actually, I was found in an alley, and when my birth family didn’t come forward to claim me—and nobody knew who I was—I was adopted. Thankfully, I was an infant at the time, so I didn’t have a long foster care experience.
I was placed without anything to keep me warm, in a low-visibility area, and there were no signs that I was lovingly placed. It basically looked like I was thrown away like trash. I’ve seen some old newspaper clippings about it.
The story was told to me gradually throughout my childhood. My parents were always open about my adoption, though. I never felt othered. My family (parents, siblings, and extended family) were my family, even if I was the only non-bio kid. I was loved—I was treasured, even—and I had a great life.
But the circumstances surrounding my adoption meant some things were unclear. Medical history was the biggest concern. I never really cared, but I got engaged a few months ago, and my fiancée and I want children. Seeing the health issues in her family made me realize I have no idea if I could pass anything on to my future kids.
After thinking it over, I did 23andMe genetic testing—but I did it wrong, and I also mistakenly added myself to be found. I realized quickly after my results came in, but by then, it was too late, and two birth siblings found me. They’re older. My birth parents had five kids before me. They all know about me and want to get to know me.
The birth siblings started off somewhat reasonable, but when I made it clear I didn’t want to hear my birth parents' story, they flipped a switch. They said their parents regretted giving me away and would have come forward, but they didn’t want to get into trouble for abandoning me like they did. They believed I owed their parents and them the chance to explain everything and build a relationship.
I stood my ground and blocked them, but they followed me to social media, insisting that we’re family and that I should be kinder to them and their parents. I was told it’s not like I’m just a half-sibling—I’m the baby who was missing. They kept sending messages trying to guilt me into feeling bad for their parents, specifically their mom. And it pissed me off.
After almost three months of them finding ways around my blocking them, I finally told them to fuck off and leave me alone—and that I don’t care about their stupid f%$@ing parents.
I had to delete my account because they kept making random new accounts, and I couldn’t block them fast enough in their outrage over what I said. They told me their parents didn’t deserve that. AITA?
tidymaze says:
NTA You didn't deserve to be abandoned like garbage as an infant. There have been Safe Haven laws for decades. You owe no one anything.
Cute-Profession9983 says:
Send them all the newspaper clippings of a baby left to die in an alley. Did you at least get medical info out of them?
OP responded:
I didn't get it from them but the genetic testing I did gave me a decent picture of everything. I'm glad I didn't ask the birth siblings for direct medical history because that would likely be used to try and bargain for what they want.
shammy_dammy says:
NTA. If they manage to contact you again, let them know you are building a case of harassment to take to the police.