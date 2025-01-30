'AITA for telling my dad's mistress to stop stalking me at work and that I don't care for her kid?'

She showed up again a few days later and did the same thing, only without the baby this time. She told me to think about how short life is and how our dad could die tomorrow, meaning we would have shut him out of our lives for no reason.

I told her I didn’t care if they died. I told her they were sick and twisted and that I was letting him go. That I didn't care about him, her, or the baby they had together. I said that if she wanted her kid to be protected from the truth, she had better keep the kid away from me and my siblings because we wanted nothing to do with them and would not pretend to care just to make them happy.