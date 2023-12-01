Woman isn't excited for daughter's ninth child says, 'she just wants to be Kate Gosselin;' her husband retaliates with racism.

Russianfrustrations writes:
I feel awful, but things are what they are. I'm a fifty-five-year-old woman, and my son D [26m] and his wife J [30f] announced to me over Thanksgiving that they are expecting their second child in six years. My husband [65m] and I were ecstatic because J has endometriosis, and having children is a struggle for her.
She has one 4yr old son, Grayson, with my son, and he has a daughter from a failed relationship, Sarah [6]. They also have two adopted children, Tim [8] and Gregory [7], who were foster kids that they were taking care of. For clarity: she was already a foster parent when they met because she thought she couldn't have kids, and these boys have no family to reunite with.
They are a happy family, and they all love each other. My son is a businessman making very good money, and she is a hairdresser; they live quite comfortably. My daughter B. [28f] is a librarian, and her husband K is a construction worker.
Here's the problem: My son and his wife announce their pregnancy. J was crying and told me she was having a second son, and they were going to name him "Dustin" because it meant Thunderstone, and lightning struck twice, giving her two healthy boys. We were thrilled, and my son cried.
Then my daughter, B, who always likes to be the center of attention, clears her throat and says, "I'm pregnant too! Nine kids and counting!" and I froze. My daughter, for context, is not well-off, although middle class, and she is always hoping to get on TV or some version of the "Next Kate Gosselin," she says. I congratulated my daughter, who then cheered, "Three more, and I'll be catching up to you, Mom!"
I laughed that off and asked my DIL if she needed anything; essentially, or so my daughter and her husband K [30m] felt, ignoring their happy news. And I told her that while, yes, I am happy for her, this was a huge moment for J, and she could have told me privately. That she did not always have to be the focus of every family moment.
B rolled her eyes and said that J having fertility issues did not make her baby any less important than her own. I agreed and told her that while that is true, J having struggled and suffered problems for years with her first husband, including four miscarriages [not my son], did, in fact, make this quite an occasion.
K rolled his eyes and said that she wasn't special for having an "n-word baby" [J is black], and I lost it. I made them both leave immediately, while B called me an uncaring a%!hole and a terrible grandparent. My husband, son, and DIL were on my side, saying that it was their moment, and I agree. But was I an AH? Should I have been more excited for my daughter?
Here are some of the top comments:
olliecat1001 says:
I was teetering on my vote until he said the n-word. Unacceptable, ugly, they should not be parents with hate like that in their hearts. He’s going to teach their kids the same racist ideology. Good on you for calling it out and making them leave.
Protect your DIL and don’t let your daughter around her anymore. Racism has no place anywhere and your DIL doesn’t deserve to be around someone who has shown her true colors. There’s no back tracking or apologizing for that. NTA (Not the A%#hole).
ecstaticptyerdactyl says:
NTA let’s count how much your daughter is the a%@hole (in no particular order): She hijacked someone else’s special announcement. That’s rude, infertility issues, or not! 9 kids?!?! On a librarian and construction workers salary?!
That’s insane. Somehow I doubt they have the funds for them, let alone giant suburbans to drive them in, let alone a house with enough bedrooms, let alone the time and care that goes into quality parenting! Dismissing someone else’s fertility struggles and finally racism.
Prangelina says:
K was the major AH here for the n-word comment. You were a bit of an one too because she was right in one thing - her announcement had the same value as your DIL's.
Frankly I do not understand this entire "stealing the limelight" concept. Shouldn't y'all be happy because there will be two new persons coming into your lives?
111scorpion says:
Definitely NTA! Your daughter could've shared the news a few days later!! She was being vindictive by spoiling your son and DIL's happy moment! And her husband used the N word? She's definitely the AH!!
