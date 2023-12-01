Woman isn't excited for daughter's ninth child says, 'she just wants to be Kate Gosselin;' her husband retaliates with racism.

Here's the problem: My son and his wife announce their pregnancy. J was crying and told me she was having a second son, and they were going to name him "Dustin" because it meant Thunderstone, and lightning struck twice, giving her two healthy boys. We were thrilled, and my son cried.

Then my daughter, B, who always likes to be the center of attention, clears her throat and says, "I'm pregnant too! Nine kids and counting!" and I froze. My daughter, for context, is not well-off, although middle class, and she is always hoping to get on TV or some version of the "Next Kate Gosselin," she says. I congratulated my daughter, who then cheered, "Three more, and I'll be catching up to you, Mom!"