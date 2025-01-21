'AITA not adjusting my wedding location so my immediate family can afford to attend?'

As for my family, I’m not close to them. They are technically invited to the wedding, but they can’t afford to come, and I haven’t offered to pay. I only offered to pay for my immediate family: siblings and parents.

My mom has been insisting that I have a party here in our country, but I don’t want to. To make the story short, she told me she’s not coming to the wedding if I refuse to give in. I said I’m not going to force anyone. The discussion ended there.

My parents have a different citizenship than mine (we are immigrants, and our parents haven’t tried to apply for the citizenship of the country where we live). They need a visa to go to my husband’s country.