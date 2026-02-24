"AITA for not caring that my best friend is pregnant?"

My (27f) best friend (28f) has been making some choices that deeply upset and worry me. She and her new husband don’t want to get jobs, already have 5 kids between them, and won’t stop getting pregnant even though they’re currently facing evictions.

They’re not paying their bills but they always can afford weed and expensive junk food. She’s been pregnant nonstop for the last few years, with one birth and 6 miscarriages, a few of which have been second trimester miscarriages needing labor to be induced to pass the stillborn babies. I’ve been supporting her in every way I can. When she had her last baby I gave her frozen meal prep and took care of her other 4 kids.