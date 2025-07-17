"AITA for having no sympathy for my stepsister that my dad cheated on her mom with mine?'

Mandy hated my mom for exposing her as the other woman and for interfering with her job. She told Hannah everything and more. Both Mandy and my mom were arrested at one point for physically fighting each other.

I never liked Mandy. She tried to get me to like her for a little while, I think, but I was a difficult kid and I made it clear I didn’t forgive her for the affair. I told her she was gross, and I would compare her to my mom just to make her feel bad. Meanwhile, every time Hannah saw my mom, she would insult her or spit on the ground.