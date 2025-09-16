'AITA because I don't care that my extended family doesn't include my step and half-siblings?'

I don't care. It makes sense to me because they have nothing to do with each other. My extended family are Mom's family and my step and half-siblings are from Dad, and my parents were divorced when Mom died. It's also not like I have a really good relationship with my step or half-siblings. I like getting time to be with my family.

But my dad has been on me more and more for not caring. He wanted me to ask to stop the visits with my extended family. He complained about me enjoying my extended family so much and never giving a second thought to my (step and half) siblings. He said my stepmother's family treat me well and include me, and my mom's family should do the same.