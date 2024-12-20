'AITA for not caring that my son broke up with some woman's daughter because they're teens?'

That being said Teenagers can be cruel, and not completely honest with their parents. You don’t necessarily know the whole story, your son might have omitted details to you, or it’s possible Melanie exaggerated details with her mom out of hurt, or even vis versa. You’re both acting off the info you have.

If you do happen to know that Dylan wasn’t a great boyfriend, or that he didn’t exactly treat her well in how he handled the breakup, it wouldn’t necessarily be wrong to kindly talk to him about it. It might be an annoyance for him now, but his future relationships might benefit.

WillLoveCoffee4Ever1 says: