"AITA for telling my sister I don't care when she gets married?"

I (35 F) just celebrated my anniversary, and my sister (38 F) "Kayla" is still mad about a fight we had right before my wedding. I would love to know who's TA. Kayla was married at 23 and divorced at 30.

She got a new boyfriend pretty much immediately after the papers were finalized, and they've been together ever since. Kayla always said the divorce was so hard, she would never marry again, and her boyfriend seemed fine with that.

When my husband and I started talking about marriage, we told our families. Everyone gave their blessing, including my sister. I don't like surprises, so my husband revealed he was going to propose at my birthday party, which was near Valentine's Day. I told my 4 future bridesmaids, including my sister, in case they wanted to witness the proposal.