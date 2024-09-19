'AITA if I don't love my sister because I don't agree with how she got pregnant?'

Empty_Chemist992 writes:
My sister (32) moved in with me because she got pregnant 5 months ago from what she claimed was a "one-night stand." I love my sister, so of course, I took her in. My husband is overseas for 6 more months, so it was nice to have her around because I care about her very much.
On Monday, I came home and saw my sister and a strange woman in a screaming match on my doorstep. I obviously didn’t know what was happening, but I saw the woman poking my pregnant sister's shoulder, so I intervened.
I sent my sister inside, and she begged me to send the woman away. I didn’t understand what was going on, but I wanted the altercation to end for everyone’s sake, so I told the woman as much.
Then she started screaming, asking me if I was also sleeping with her husband. I was so confused. And then she basically revealed that my sister had been having an affair with her husband for 5 YEARS. FIVE YEARS! She had everything printed out—chats, photos, emails, receipts. It was disturbing to see, and I didn’t want to go through it all.
But a few things were established: My sister knew about his wife. She knew she was the mistress and liked it. This woman was a stay-at-home mom to their four kids, one of whom has a severe disability from a car accident.
Her husband knew about my sister’s pregnancy and even took her on a babymoon to celebrate it. The affair had been going on the entire time, with my sister believing he would eventually leave his wife for her. My sister had fully embraced the role of being "the other woman" and was emotionally invested in their relationship, despite his repeated lies about leaving his wife.
I told the woman I was very sorry and that I obviously didn’t know, but I asked her to leave because this wasn’t going anywhere, and I didn’t want the neighbors to call the police. She was furious but gave me her number on a post-it, begging me not to let her husband stay at my house. I assured her that no man was stepping foot in my home.
My sister was begging me not to believe the woman, calling her a vindictive ex-wife. I told her, "Alright then, let’s look up the marriage online. Let’s see if a motion for dissolution of marriage was ever submitted."
We fought hard. My sister kept saying I would never understand and that they loved each other, but he just couldn’t leave his wife, blah blah blah. I called her dumb and naive.
The next day, I told her she could stay here because I didn’t want her to become a financial burden on that woman in any way, but I also told her that, right now, I didn’t want to engage with her. My sister asked me if I still loved her, and I told her honestly, "Right now, I can’t say I do.
I will always help my nephew and not endanger you, but I can’t like you because you’ve shown me you’re not a trustworthy person." I told her I didn’t trust her not to try anything with my husband, and I didn’t trust her with anything at all, so I made her sign a tenant’s agreement. She’s been begging me to forgive her, and I told her there’s nothing to forgive. I just don’t know who she is anymore.
Here are the top comments:
Beautie_Joy says:
NTA. Your sister's actions were incredibly hurtful and harmful. It's understandable that you need time to process this and decide whether you can rebuild trust with her.
Fiery_Curvy says:
NTA. You're rightfully upset and your sister's actions have damaged your trust. It's okay to need time and distance to process.
Lunareclipse196 says:
NTA, OP not only was it sh^#%y for her not to come clean to you after all you did, but she very easily could be putting you in danger. You have no idea if this man or his wife may become unhinged. She already showed up at your house, you expecting him to visit?
KarenTWilliams says:
NTA - your sister’s behaviour was vile and inexcusable. That poor woman and her children. Her husband is an absolute POS.
What do you think?