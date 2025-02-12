'AITA for not liking my dad's fiancee after finding out she's my high school bully?'

I told my dad I wanted nothing to do with her. He said people change and that I should “give her a chance.” I refused, so he stopped bringing her around when I visited. That was fine—until last month when he announced they were engaged. Now, he’s pushing me to come to the wedding, saying I need to “move on” and “not hold a grudge over childhood drama.”

Sophie hasn’t tried to have a real conversation with me. She acts like nothing ever happened, which makes it so much worse. My dad thinks I should be able to “let go” since it was years ago, but to me, being bullied isn’t just something you get over because enough time has passed.