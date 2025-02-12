'AITA for not liking my dad's fiancee after finding out she's my high school bully?'

I (24F) had a rough time in middle and high school because of a girl named Sophie (28F). She wasn’t just casually mean—she made my life miserable for years. She spread rumors about me, made fun of my appearance, and turned people against me. I developed severe anxiety, and it took years of therapy to rebuild my confidence.
Fast forward to last year—my dad (51M) told me he was dating someone serious and wanted me to meet her. I showed up to dinner, and my stomach dropped—it was Sophie. At first, I thought she didn’t recognize me, but then she smiled awkwardly and said, “Wow… long time no see.”
Later that night, my dad asked why I was so quiet. When I told him what Sophie did to me growing up, he was shocked. He said she never mentioned knowing me. When he brought it up to her, she texted me a short, “Hey, I’m sorry if I was ever mean to you. I was young and stupid.” That was it.
I told my dad I wanted nothing to do with her. He said people change and that I should “give her a chance.” I refused, so he stopped bringing her around when I visited. That was fine—until last month when he announced they were engaged. Now, he’s pushing me to come to the wedding, saying I need to “move on” and “not hold a grudge over childhood drama.”
Sophie hasn’t tried to have a real conversation with me. She acts like nothing ever happened, which makes it so much worse. My dad thinks I should be able to “let go” since it was years ago, but to me, being bullied isn’t just something you get over because enough time has passed.
Some of my family agrees with me, but others say I’m being petty and should at least try to be civil for my dad’s sake. So… AITA for refusing to accept her as family?
Crafty_Special_7052 says:
Oh hell no I’d be going no contact with your dad. I can’t believe he even continued to date her after you informed him she was your bully. NTA.
Temporary_Alfalfa686 says:
NTA your dad is pathetic for this and being with a woman just a few years older than you. Dude maybe make nice and at the wedding give a speech and say the things she did and how she just swept it under the rug.
darchangel89a says:
Your dad is dating someone your age. Thats icky enough. But continuing to date her after learning how she hurt you just means he's TA.
ViewDifficult2428 says:
NTA. I'm in my thirties. I wouldn't piss on my childhood bullies if they were on fire.