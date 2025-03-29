Mother's blunt confession about newborn: 'I can't stand this baby.' AITA? + UPDATE

I (30F) recently had a baby. This is my second child, and my first child with my husband (31M). I thought I'd love this baby with all my heart, considering my husband and I have an insanely wonderful relationship.
He has also taken in my first child like his own, and we have a perfect family. But truthfully? I can't stand this baby. My firstborn is perfect in my eyes. Clever, beautiful, well behaved. I love spending time with her. She is my soulmate of babies. Even as a newborn I absolutely adored her.
This baby, another girl, just ain't it. Even the pregnancy was terrible. The childbirth was terrible. Everything about her is just awful. She cries nonstop. She's not as cute as my firstborn.
She spends all of her awake time being pissed off. She's 8 weeks old, and I spend my days just waiting for my husband to get home so I can give her to him. I haven't told him about this either, because this is his only baby. I'm sure in his eyes, she's a perfect little angel.
Of course I'll never act on anything. Anytime she cries I respond, I love on her, talk to her, treat her just as I would my firstborn. Even when nobody is around, I love on this baby the way a baby needs to be loved. Smiles. Kind voices. Cuddles. Kisses. Everything.
Im just so over this kid. Maybe if I could spend 5 minutes of my time with her without her screaming in my face maybe I could bond. Even when she's not crying, she just ignores me. I hate everything about this, and really don't care for this baby. And I'll take this secret to the grave with me, but I really wish my heart had room for this kid.
EDIT BELOW: I wasn't expecting this to blow up. I will post an update in a few months. Hopefully a positive one.
A few notes though:
Before jumping to a "poor baby" "terrible mother" bs, please do research. This is not uncommon for a mom to not bond. I'm just the ballsy one to say it on reddit on a throwaway account.
She is not abused, she is the light of my husband's life. She is always in OUR arms. Her big sister is OBSESSED and absolutely ADORES her baby sister. If anything, I spent all my waking hours TRYING to bond with her, so this little one gets EXTRA cuddles and attention. I don't "hate" the baby. I just don't like her. I don't wish anything bad on her.
For those asking: No, we have absolutely no support. No friends, no family, as this is a new city for us. I haven't even slept in my own bed since her birth, as my husband works 60 hours a week and he can't function with Baby waking him up.
I haven't had a 4 hour long sleep since her birth. I haven't been able to cook a meal in 8 weeks. I'm lucky if I get a 10 minute shower. Yes, I'm in therapy/been working with a doctor for PPD. Yes, baby is seeing a doctor for possible reflux issues/milk allergy and we are currently trying a specialized formula.
Do you think it’s possible you have postpartum depression? I think you should talk to your doctor about these feelings.
I had PPD with my last and final child. I couldn’t bond, I felt ignored, a lot of what OP feels. He was colicky. He had to have constant motion to sleep so there was some difficulty for him. I knew I wasn’t feeling right, it took around a year before I felt I had it under control. He’s 8 now and the apple of my eye.
I had a great physician, so thankfully she was able to recognize how I was feeling and she helped recover from it. OP talk with someone you can be frank with, a professional. I can relate to your words so well. It just happens, it’s not your fault, and it’s not a failure. Sometimes we just need extra help and your hormones are way out of whack yet. It’s not easy to bounce back.
Other folks are offering really great advice around seeking medical support (and it sounds like you're already on that!), so I just wanted to offer a narrative re-framing - you have two children, one who clicks naturally with you and aligns with you. You vibe easily, and that's beautiful.
But your second daughter might be the one to help you see things in new ways, offer a different approach, challenge you, bring fresh and outside perspectives. Of course that will be clearer as she starts to get older, and it's totally fair that right now feels deeply challenging. I wish you luck and deep resources of patience while you move through this phase!
About a month ago I made a post about how much I didn't like my newborn. She was 8 weeks old. Well a few days later I took her back to the doctor. He put her on dairy free formula, Alimentum. (Which smells like potato stroganoff. Ew).
The changes started overnight, and the very next day, I woke up and looked in her basinet to see an awake baby giving me the biggest, cheesiest smile in the world. Since then her personality has shown through drastically.
It's honestly really fun to witness. My husband has also been an enormous help. Reassuring, letting me sleep, helping every moment he can. He also went back down to a normal amount of hours at work, to help me more.
It's still rough. She still doesn't sleep fully through the night. I consider her being a little more of a firecracker to be part of her personality, she might never be as easy as her sister. But I wouldn't change her if I could. Her sister and her are night and day, totally different. But I can honestly say I love it. I love having one angel, and one fired up rebel.
Having this little semen demon smiling at me really changed so much in my head. Even in the worst moments I know she loves me, and I just melt over her. She's got the most beautiful smile in the world, along with all her hilarious angry faces.
To anyone else going through what I did, give yourself some grace. This phase will pass. Her turning a page development wise, plus SSRIs for PPD, have absolutely changed our relationship. I can very honestly say I no longer have a favorite child. They're both incredible. <3
Potato stroganoff is being generous to the smell of Alimentum. It's the smell of nightmares. I'm so happy your baby is doing well on it. It was a game changer for us too.
Aggressive-Region96 (OP)
It's so bad. If I hold her too long, she sweats on me and I smell of moldy cheese the rest of the day.
You’re making great strides! I’m so glad that you got the dairy figured out and the PPD.
My OB saw me for a PPD check up after my second baby. She straight up asked me if I hated my baby because this happens sometimes. I didn’t at all but she told me if I did, I was not abnormal.
Sleep deprivation is a beast. The world is a terrible place if you are chronically sleep deprived. And then you have to take care of a helpless human on top of that. Most newborns look like a potato wrapped in a blanket. Their parents love them, but they ARE a bit weird looking. It takes them time to grow into their faces and bodies.
Once the baby gets their days and nights sorted out around 6-8 weeks, you can at least get a few hours of sleep in between night feedings. Until that developmental milestone, the baby may just want to be awake and entertained all night.