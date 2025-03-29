Mother's blunt confession about newborn: 'I can't stand this baby.' AITA? + UPDATE

I had a great physician, so thankfully she was able to recognize how I was feeling and she helped recover from it. OP talk with someone you can be frank with, a professional. I can relate to your words so well. It just happens, it’s not your fault, and it’s not a failure. Sometimes we just need extra help and your hormones are way out of whack yet. It’s not easy to bounce back.

granny_weatherwax_

Other folks are offering really great advice around seeking medical support (and it sounds like you're already on that!), so I just wanted to offer a narrative re-framing - you have two children, one who clicks naturally with you and aligns with you. You vibe easily, and that's beautiful.