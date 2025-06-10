'AITA for putting my mom in an awkward position by telling her I don't like my stepsister?''

Her mom was never in her life. She's alive but didn't want to be a mom and I get that we have different experiences and feelings because of that but it frustrates me that she's got her own experience and can't try to be understanding. Then she calls me her brother but she talks to me that way.

I mostly just accept that Cassie's there and a part of my mom's life now and that she cares about Cassie. But I don't. I don't love Cassie or like her or care about her and I don't call her my sister. I try not to be so obvious or a jerk about it and it's worked because I think Cassie thinks I care about her and my mom did but now I opened up to my mom.