'AITA for not making my husband food because his work wife kept cooking for him instead?

Today, I decided not to make him lunch. He came downstairs in the morning to me making breakfast and asked where his lunch was. I said I didn’t make him one because it was going to go to waste anyway. He started arguing that I was being petty over a little thing. But I tried to discuss how I felt, and he dismissed it. So, am I the asshole for not making him food?

OP provided an update:

My husband and I are going to talk when he gets back home, but I did talk to him a little before he went in the shower. He got mad when I asked if I could see his texts with her, which ended in him getting defensive and saying that if I trusted him, I wouldn’t need to.