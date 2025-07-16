'AITA for being happy my kids aren't giving my ex's wife what she wants?'

For years, I have heard that the kids aren't as bonded with her as my ex would expect or as they want the kids to be, and they only want me. My ex tried to get more custody as a result, and the judge told him there was no cause for an increase from the 50-50 custody we had from the beginning.

My ex brought up the conversation again last month when we had an IEP meeting for our son. He told me that his wife has been around the kids since they were very young and she should be second mom to them, but they always correct him or her when they call her that, and they say she’s not, even to others who call her their mom too.