'AITA for telling my wife she turned our daughter into an unrecognizable monster?'

I sat Stephanie down and said this had to stop. That this was not who she was. She rolled her eyes and said, “You are just mad I am not your little girl anymore.” Then my wife Ava chimed in and said, “She is growing. Get over it. You are being dramatic.” I am not proud, but that is when I lost it.

I said, “What is dramatic is the fact that our underage daughter dresses like an adult, steals, and vapes. For God's sake, she is your child, not just a friend. You should take care of her as I tried until now, since you encouraged this behavior.” Stephanie burst into tears and stormed upstairs. My wife told me I was disgusting for slut-shaming our daughter and that I was jealous of their closeness.