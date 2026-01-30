'I don’t respect my husband when he’s sick.'

How do I get over this resentment? I know I should have that conversation with him when I’m better and my throat doesn’t feel like sandpaper, but I’m pretty damn angry right now. Especially because I can hear the bed’s massage setting on upstairs. It’s just adding insult to injury.

Firm_Distribution_999 wrote:

Stop powering through. Stop doing more. When you’re sick, do less.

I don’t have any other advice other than that. You can’t change how he feels, you can only control how you feel and what you do. When you’re sick, allow yourself to rest.