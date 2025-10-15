"AITA for telling my step-kids that I no longer view them as my kids?"

I’m 36F and my husband is 42M. He has two daughters who are 16 and 13. My husband and I have been together for 8 years. For some context, the girls have a mom who is not very active in their lives. She comes around once a year or every other year, stays for two to three months, and then leaves again.

The problem is that when she comes to town, the girls change. For example, after their dad and I got married, they started calling me “Mom” because they felt I was their mother. But when their mom came back, they would stop and call her “Mom” instead, pushing me to the side. I understood why they did that at the time, they were young, confused, and trying to please her.