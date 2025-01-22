'AITA for not letting my ex phone in fatherhood by no longer telling him important dates?'

He got his family involved, and now they’re all bombarding me with texts saying that I’m the a#$^ole for doing this to him and our child. His mother also pointed out that she’d done everything herself and didn’t involve her husband in the school stuff, so she knows it’s not that hard, and I’m being dramatic. AITA?

Here are the top rated comments for the post with OP's responses.

3vinator says:

NTA. He's your ex, not your partner so his mom's argument doesn't stand. Just because she puts up with useless partners, you don't have to do the same. Exactly what are you "doing to him"? You're not keeping him from any information, you're not locking him out.