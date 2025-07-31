'AITA for not 'disrespecting' my mom's husband's last name by not changing mine?'

I only use my last name, Doe. My mom has asked me about five times since she remarried to change my last name, but I still say no. I told her I would add her family name on as a middle name if she wanted, but she said she didn't like that I was the only person not connected and that I was rejecting the family name.

I asked why it only bothered her after she remarried, and she said it was because I only use Doe and I don't embrace being a Jones Smith. She said it's hurtful that I don't want to embrace everything that comes with her marriage and our blended family.