'AITA for asking my mom why she thinks I'd want to help feed her and her family?'

So anyway, the point of my post: My mom and her husband need help feeding the kids they have together (four kids under 10), and they got food from this charity once a week, plus whatever they can buy, and sometimes whatever they can get from food banks.

Mom knows I have a part-time job and that I live well at Dad’s house, and she asked me to help them with food. She said I could buy stuff or share what I get at Dad’s or whatever, but they struggle and we are a family. I told her we are not, and they are not my problem.