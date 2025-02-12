'AITA for not helping my family financially because of how they treated me as a kid?'

allthingsaboutherr says:

You don’t owe anything to people who only see you as “family” when they need something protect your peace and keep moving forward.

SpotlessEternalMind says:

"Family helps family" but not when you were 18. On afterwards when you were struggling. Why do you even wonder if you're TA? Of course not, absolutely not. Did they reach out when you decided to go NC? Have they contacted you at all in between? It's been 9 years... If not, let the bygones be bygones. You owe them nothing. Stay strong my friend!