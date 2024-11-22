'AITA for not sharing any of my baby's gifts with my in-laws because it's my tradition?'

My in-laws haven't had a major role in our lives since we got married; we only see them 4 or 5 times a year. Since they haven't seen our baby yet, I invited them to this celebration. They were hesitant, attempting to argue that this isn't how we do things in our family and that we don't understand your foreign culture. I politely told them that it was their choice whether or not they wanted to see their grandchild, and I wouldn't force them to.

Last week, there were around 50 people to celebrate my beautiful child, most of whom were from my side of the family. Everything was nice and pleasant, and my MIL, FIL, and SIL arrived as well. After that, it was time for the presents. As previously said, every member of my family gave my child a gold earring, necklace, bracelet, or coin.