'I don’t want my husband of 24 years coming on a family cruise.' AITA? 'He's aged in DOG YEARS.' UPDATED

He gets daily wound care to his heel from visiting nurses that I have to do 4 days a week because they will only come three times a week. Plus, I have to change it every time the dressing falls off which is another 2-3 times a week. As you can imagine, he cannot work which forces me to carry every burden we have. I have had to work more hours to support the entire family.

I have to clean our house, cook every meal, pay the bills, food shop, car maintenance, arrange and go to medical appointments. I just had to fix the garbage disposal that my husband dropped a fork into and our youngest’s scooter got a flat...Oh, did I mention we have two daughters, 21 & 12? We do or rather, I do.