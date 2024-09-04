'AITA for telling my wife I don't want kids after my first wife's accident?' UPDATED

To this day, I feel sick looking at a nursery. I told her that if she really wants to have a baby, I will leave peacefully. We can have an amicable divorce, and she can find someone who shares her dreams. She rolled her eyes and asked, "How long are you planning to use this trauma card? Why can’t you be a man and f%@^ing move on?"

I told her my mind was made up and that divorce is our only option. She became furious, said she would make my life miserable during the divorce process, called me an “infertile limp d%@k,” and said I was pathetic for not getting over “some dead b^#$h.” I left the house for a walk.