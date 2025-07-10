'AITA for getting upset that my BF tells his mother about our relationship?'

He sincerely apologized and said he didn’t expect that to happen. I nearly ended things, but I gave him another chance because I thought he’d learn. Unfortunately, it kept happening. His mom would get involved in our business, make inappropriate comments, and overstep boundaries. He would always apologize but never actually set limits. I eventually had to block her.

Currently, I live alone, but I’ve been staying with my dad temporarily while I recover from being sick. A few days ago, I became seriously ill with a high fever, vomiting, and blood in my urine, and had to go to the hospital. My boyfriend came with me since my dad is elderly, and I appreciated that.