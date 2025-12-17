'AITA for telling my BIL to always assume I don't want his parenting advice?'

"AITA for telling my brother-in-law to always assume I don't want his parenting advice?"

We are on a family vacation right now. Me, my wife, our kids, her parents, her sister, her brother, his wife, and their kids. The resort we are staying at has a really nice buffet. We went there for dinner last night.

As we were walking to the buffet from our table, I told the kids to only get one plate at a time and not to over pile it with food, because they could get as many plates as they wanted, and I did not want them spilling food on the floor.

My brother-in-law made a comment that I "even have rules for the buffet." He said to his kids, "Don't worry. You don't have to follow Uncle OP's rules. You're on vacation. Do what you want." I did not respond.