'AITA for not letting my aunt overrule my wedding planner to make my wedding about her?'

She didn’t want to understand and ended up arguing with both our planner and our DJ. This upset me because these vendors are responsible for making sure our day runs smoothly, and my family is now upsetting them just a week before the wedding—and behind my back!

Our planner even suggested that my cousin sing at a later time, not during the special dances or during the mariachi hour. Both the planner and DJ also mentioned that my aunt wants her to sing two songs: one in English and one with the mariachis in Spanish.

This would cause a long interruption during a time that’s supposed to be about us, and it would cut into the mariachi time. At that point, not even half the wedding guests would get serenaded during dinner as we had planned.