'AITA for telling my dad I don't want nothing to do with his new family?'

The problem began yesterday, while I was looking for dresses on the internet, when my dad informed me that he had invited his fiancée and stepdaughters to my graduation ceremony. I immediately stopped what I was doing, looked at him, confused, and asked why he did that. He just answered by saying that his fiancée wanted to be included as part of the family as much as possible.

I didn't know what to say, so I just remained silent. I was mad after that because all I wanted was to celebrate that day with my loved ones. I wanted to tell my dad right away that I didn't want them at my graduation, but I was looking for the best way to tell him without hurting anyone's feelings.