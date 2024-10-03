'AITA for telling my dad I don't want nothing to do with his new family?'

userMJCM writes:
I (22 F) will graduate from college in 2 weeks. Three days ago, I received news from the coordinator of my faculty that I'll be giving a speech during the ceremony due to my good grades (I'm Summa Cum Laude, which is awarded to candidates whose grade point average is 3.900 or higher).
I told my family, and everyone was over the moon congratulating me, but I told everyone I didn't want to attend and I would say no to the speech. For a little bit of context, my mom passed away when I was 13, and the idea of her not being present at something so important to me is heart-wrenching.
I expressed this to my family, and after so much convincing from my aunt and grandma, I decided to attend and informed the coordinator that I'd do the speech. I specifically told my dad that I just wanted my two brothers, my aunt, my grandma, and him to attend the ceremony—no one else. I told him how I just wanted my close relatives with me that day, as they were the only ones I considered my family. He agreed to this.
The problem began yesterday, while I was looking for dresses on the internet, when my dad informed me that he had invited his fiancée and stepdaughters to my graduation ceremony. I immediately stopped what I was doing, looked at him, confused, and asked why he did that. He just answered by saying that his fiancée wanted to be included as part of the family as much as possible.
I didn't know what to say, so I just remained silent. I was mad after that because all I wanted was to celebrate that day with my loved ones. I wanted to tell my dad right away that I didn't want them at my graduation, but I was looking for the best way to tell him without hurting anyone's feelings.
I know how horrible it would be for his fiancée to be told she would not be attending my graduation because my dad didn't have the decency to ask me before he invited her. To clarify, I have nothing against her. She is a good woman who respects me and my brothers, and for that, I'm grateful. The thing is, I don't want to establish any type of relationship with her or her daughters, and I was very clear with my dad from day one.
I'm a very private person, and it takes a lot for me to open up to people. My dad knows this, but he always tries to force me to hang out with his stepdaughters and fiancée. One day, I had a serious conversation with him, in which I was completely honest by telling him he deserved to be happy with someone after my mom passed, and I was genuinely happy for him.
But he could not force me to have a relationship with someone I don't want to, which he agreed to—or at least, that's what I thought. I talked with my aunt about the situation, and she told me that I have the right to invite whoever I want since it is my day and that I should talk to my dad and not feel guilty at all.
I decided to take her advice and talk to my dad this morning. I told him that I had specifically mentioned that I just wanted him, my brothers, my aunt, and my grandma there—no one else—and that he should've asked me before telling his fiancée anything.
He was mad at me and said that I should be more understanding of his fiancée's feelings, since I never go out with her or her daughters and she sometimes feels like I hate her. He also said that she was excited to attend, and when he mentioned it, he couldn't tell her no. Then he said that it was just a simple graduation ceremony and I shouldn't make a big deal about it.
Not gonna lie, that hurt me since he, more than anyone, knows how hard it was for me to even enter college. He knows how I worked and studied for 4 years so he could pay for my brothers' and his stepdaughters' education, and how devastated I am about not having my mom with me for this special moment.
I answered by telling him that I didn't hate his fiancée or her daughters, I just wanted to celebrate with my family, but since it was just a simple ceremony, he could simply not go. He then said that I was exaggerating and that indeed only family was going to attend.
I corrected him by saying that we don't have the same definition of family because I don't consider his fiancée and stepdaughters my family. He looked at me angrily and said that whether I liked it or not, they were my family, and I should accept it.
I'm so confused right now. I'm not sure if I'm wrong here. I don't know if I'm making a big deal out of something that is not that deep or if my reaction was exaggerated and I should apologize to my dad. I'll accept any advice you can give me, and I'll appreciate it.
Ginger_gemmy says:
NTA. It's your graduation, and you have every right to decide who attends. It's hurtful that your dad dismissed your feelings and prioritized his fiancée's desire to be included over your explicit wishes.
Stunning_Cupcake_269 says:
He will do the same for your wedding.
Fun-Bat-7209 says:
You had to work but he paid for stepdaughters' education. His first duty is towards you and your brother's. Their mother should have paid her daughter's education. They could both have atleast paid jointly for all you kids education and then we can talk about being family.
The expectation to be considered family while leexhing another family's funds is moronic at best. Please don't tell me she doesn't work that's a whole of another mess. NTA.
Bitter-Animator2514 says:
It’s a huge deal but your father has shown you how it’s going to go from now on. He’d rather not upset her then accept what you want and needed I’m so sorry that you have to deal with this. Hope your speech is amazing.