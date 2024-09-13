'AITA for not wanting my engagement ring my fiancé got me from Temu?'

znxncb writes:
My (27F) fiancé (29M) proposed to me a few weeks ago. It caught me completely by surprise, but we’ve been together for 3 years and things have been going great, so I was really excited and said yes!
I really liked the ring when I first saw it, and my friends and family all think it is stunning. It’s an oval cut with “diamonds” across the band. I asked where he got it, and he wouldn’t tell me, but said he got a great deal on it.
I didn’t think anything of it until yesterday when we were in bed, and I asked him if it was diamond or moissanite, mainly out of curiosity. I don’t have a preference, by the way. He said he didn’t know and would have to look it up.
When I glanced over at his phone, he was in the Temu app. I asked him if he got it from there, and he didn’t respond. So I asked again, and he responded with something like, “Does it matter?” and left the room, ending up sleeping on the couch.
I spent all night so confused. Today I decided to download the app and look up my ring, and I found one that looks identical. I found the exact ring, and it was listed at $38. I am mad. He makes good money ($200K/yr), and I feel like he could’ve shelled out some money for a ring better than one from Temu. AITA for telling him I don’t want it?
After reading responses from my first post on the AITA subreddit (it got taken down), I was freaking out a bit. He came home while I was FaceTiming a friend about this. I hung up with her and then talked to him for an hour or so.
He apologized for sleeping on the couch and said that he needed time to think. He doesn’t see eye to eye with me on my concerns about the ring and says he did research and that it was highly rated. He says if the ring breaks, he will replace it (but didn’t say it’d be higher quality).
I have people messaging me that the ring could be harmful to my health and that Temu has horrible standards for their jewelry and labor issues, so now I really don’t want to wear it. He left and went to his brother’s house. Usually, I’d go with him, but things are just tense. AITA for telling him I still don’t want it?
Here are the top comments:
Turmeric_Ping says:
Normally I'd celebrate someone who didn't buy into all the engagement/wedding spend-yourself-to-bankruptcy thing, but $38?? I'm as tight as a duck's arse with money, as we say in the UK, but I'd spend a little more than that to at least get a band that was a reasonably high carat gold, and then save on the gemstones.
Aggressive-Sample612 says:
NTA. I don’t care about how expensive a ring is, but the point of it is to last so buying it from TEMU of all places is real sh%#$y.
Daide says:
NTA. You aren't asking for a 5k ring, you're asking for a ring made out of a known material that isn't essentially from Claire's. You got costume jewelry.
HunterandGatherer100 says:
Here’s the thing if this guy thought there was nothing wrong with this he would’ve told you where he got it. The fact that he wouldn’t tell you tells me that he knows it’s up effed up. NTA.
