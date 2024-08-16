"AITA for not letting my GF see her kid after she cheated on me with her baby daddy?'

IJustTryinToLearn writes:
Hey everyone, for some background, I’m a 25-year-old guy, and my partner is 26. We’ve been dating for about 5 months now. About 4 days ago, I found out that during an argument we had, she went to her baby daddy's house to chill while her kid was there—and she kissed him.
I confronted her about it, and she seemed very apologetic, so I took her back. When we reconciled, I told her that stricter boundaries needed to be set in her co-parenting relationship because my trust in her had been damaged. She agreed and said she would “prove it” to me.
Fast forward 4 days—it’s her kid's birthday, so we celebrated at her house. However, some issue with her mom triggered her, putting her in a mood the next day. So, when I asked, “Hey, can we go do something together with the kid?” she responded, “No, I’m going to spend time alone with the kid.” That then turned into, “I’m going to go drop the kid off at my baby daddy’s house.”
I asked her if she was planning to stay there, explaining that I wasn’t comfortable with them being in the same space together at the moment. She replied, “Bro, bye! I’m not going to do you dirty,” to which I said, “Absolutely not. I trusted you once, and this situation is still fresh. I’d really appreciate it if you didn’t stay there.”
She ignored my message, went inside his place, and an hour later said, “My kid is opening her gifts!” Another hour after that, she told me she was leaving.
So, AITAH for not wanting my girlfriend to be inside her baby daddy’s house, even though it was her kid's birthday? I get that I should have left but this was my first step-parent relationship. I honestly didn’t know how to handle it but yea I should have left when she broke that boundary.
Here are the top comments:
Far_Battle_7658 says:
5 months in, she already kissed a man she has a history with, hangs out with him despite your boundary and will always be in contact with him due to the kid... and you aren't planning on breaking up with her? Dude.
clearheaded01 says:
YTA for staying with a woman who does not reapect you or care about you and your feelings. And for the record: no they did not just kiss.
Far-Juggernaut8880 says:
Her child’s father will be in her life forever and clearly there is something still there. Move on and instead of making demands.
Townick99 says:
You hit ‘play’ on another man’s saved game bro. Pack it up and go. NTA.
What do you think?