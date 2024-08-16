"AITA for not letting my GF see her kid after she cheated on me with her baby daddy?'

"AITA for not wanting my girlfriend to go inside her baby daddy’s house after she cheated on me with him 3 days ago?"

IJustTryinToLearn writes:

Hey everyone, for some background, I’m a 25-year-old guy, and my partner is 26. We’ve been dating for about 5 months now. About 4 days ago, I found out that during an argument we had, she went to her baby daddy's house to chill while her kid was there—and she kissed him.

I confronted her about it, and she seemed very apologetic, so I took her back. When we reconciled, I told her that stricter boundaries needed to be set in her co-parenting relationship because my trust in her had been damaged. She agreed and said she would “prove it” to me.