'AITA for refusing to let my deadbeat mom have a relationship with her grandchildren?'

My immediate reaction was anger. For over 20 years, she never tried to be part of my life. My dad was my rock, and I built my life without her. But now, after all this time, she wants to come back and play the role of "grandmother"?

I’ve spoken to my husband about it, and while he supports my decision, he suggested that maybe I should give her a chance for the sake of the kids. I don’t know if I want her in their lives, though. She was never there for me, and I don’t trust that she’ll stick around. What if she abandons them the way she abandoned me?