'AITA for telling my fiancé's family I won't wear my SIL wedding dress because I want to wear my moms?' UPDATED

I tried to explain how I felt put on the spot at the dinner and how his reaction and the fact he didn't come after me or comfort me post dinner was so hurtful and disrespectful. All he had to say in response was that I was being selfish and that my SIL was trying to help and I had just embarrassed her in front of everyone.

The conversation honestly went nowhere and I felt really sh^#$y and lost. Around an hour ago, he came up to me and apologized, saying that he was sorry and that he understood how I was feeling.

I asked what we would do about the dress and he told me that he had talked to SIL and she had agreed to let me wear my mother's dress during the reception, but I would wear her dress during the main ceremony.