'AITA for not letting my sister into my wedding because of her poor behavior?'

littlecutieXS says
I (27F) am getting married in a few months and have been busy planning every detail of the wedding. My sister (30F) and I have always had a strained relationship, but I hoped we could put our differences aside for the sake of the wedding.
Over the past few months, I’ve noticed that my sister has been extremely negative about the wedding. She constantly criticizes the plans, makes snide comments about the venue, and complains about the guest list. I’ve tried to address her concerns and include her in some planning decisions, but her attitude hasn’t improved.
After a particularly harsh comment from her about the wedding dress I chose, I decided I didn’t want that negativity at the celebration. I made the difficult decision not to invite her to the wedding, focusing instead on having a positive and enjoyable day surrounded by people who support and uplift us.
My parents are upset with my decision, saying that family should come together and that I’m being too harsh. They argue that I should overlook her attitude for the sake of family unity.
However, I feel that her negativity would overshadow what is supposed to be a joyful occasion. AITA for deciding not to invite my sister to my wedding because of her negative attitude?
OP responded to some comments:
Turbulent_Ebb5669 says:
NTA, your parents just want the whole "happy families" sh%t. Your sister is a pain in the a%$, just do what you want to do.
OP responded:
I feel it is my wedding and I want it to be a joyous moment, I will do what makes me happy
NerdySwampWitch40 says:
NTA. Here is you reaponse: "Why are you asking me, the person she is hurting, to accept her treatment instead of talking to her about her attitude and how mean and hurtful she has been? She is the one who has damaged family unity by criticizing everything about my wedding with snide remarks and mean comments. Why do I need to just let that slide for family unity?
OP responded:
I love your response, what I have been looking for since. I don't know if she is jealous because i don't get her attitude.
ccl-now says:
Your parents should be talking to your sister about sabotaging their "happy family", not you.
What do you think?